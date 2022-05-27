Heartland Votes
SEMO defeats SIU Edwardsville in OVC Baseball Tourney elimination game

SEMO defeats SIU Edwardsville in the elimination round of the OVC Baseball tournament.
SEMO defeats SIU Edwardsville in the elimination round of the OVC Baseball tournament.((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) -The SEMO Baseball team defeated SIU Edwardsville 14-6 on Friday in the elimination round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Lexington, Ky.

The Redhawks will now play the loser of the winners bracket game between Belmont and Tennessee Tech at 6 p.m. Friday in the elimination game final.

The winner of the elimination game final will advance to a winner take all championship game Saturday at 11 a.m.

