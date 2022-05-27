SEMO defeats SIU Edwardsville in OVC Baseball Tourney elimination game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) -The SEMO Baseball team defeated SIU Edwardsville 14-6 on Friday in the elimination round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Lexington, Ky.

The Redhawks will now play the loser of the winners bracket game between Belmont and Tennessee Tech at 6 p.m. Friday in the elimination game final.

The winner of the elimination game final will advance to a winner take all championship game Saturday at 11 a.m.

