Noble Park Pool to open Saturday

PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Noble Park Pool opens Saturday, May 28.

According to the city, the pool will be open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

It will be closed on Mondays; however, it will open on the Monday holidays: Memorial Day, Juneteenth and Independence Day.

Individual season passes are $60 each. Family season passes are $180 for up to four family members and $40 each for additional family members.

You can buy the passes at the Paducah Parks and Recreation Office at 1400 HC Mathis Drive and at the pool.

