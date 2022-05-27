Muddy River Marathon presents $20K check to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Muddy River Marathon presented a $20,000 check to the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

The Muddy River Marathon revealed the final total amount on Tuesday, May 24 and the check was presented to the Dr. Melissa Stickel, the executive director of CPSEMO.

According to a release from marathon leaders, they pledged some of the proceeds from the recent event to benefit CPSEMO’s THRIVE Program.

“The Muddy River Marathon is a strong supporter of CPSEMO and our mission,” Stickel said. “We are grateful to them for their generosity and commitment to help create a community where everyone thrives.”

CPSEMO is a nonprofit, umbrella organization. All the programs under it are geared toward low and no-income residents.

“This generous donation from the Muddy River Marathon will allow us to reach more individuals, children and families in the Southeast Missouri region,” Stickel added.

