Movies in the Park starts June 9 in Paducah

There is no charge to attend, just bring your own chairs, blankets and snacks.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Movies in the Park starts June 9.

The family-friendly movie series is is shown on an inflatable screen set up in the grassy area near the Music Garden between the Noble Park Pool and Lake Gerry B. Montgomery.

According to the city, each movie starts around 8 or 8:15 p.m. on Thursdays in June and July.

There is no charge to attend, just bring your own chairs, blankets and snacks.

The June movie schedule includes:

  • Sing 2
  • Soul
  • Peter Rabbit 2
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines

You can visit the Paducah Parks and Recreation website for more information.

