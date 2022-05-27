Mo. attorney general: Traffic arrests up 9 percent from 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has released data from the state’s annual vehicle stops report, which aggregates and contextualizes vehicle stops made by police officers in departments in Missouri in 2021.

A release from Schmitt’s office says stops in 2021 were up 5 percent from 2020, but still 20 percent lower than overall stops in 2019.

In addition, Schmitt says overall arrests in 2021 were up 9 percent from 2020, but still 34 percent lower than overall arrests in 2019. Meanwhile, 2021 searches are 12 percent lower than 2020 and 18 percent lower than 2019.

“Producing the annual vehicle stops report is an important duty of the Attorney General’s Office. This report helps law enforcement agencies and others contextualize vehicle stops and identify areas for improvement,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “It’s my hope that this report will ensure that Missourians are receiving the best possible service from our state’s law enforcement.”

The full vehicle stops report can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.