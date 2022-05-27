Lingering Clouds and Showers

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Friday morning with a lot cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A few lingering light showers will be possible through the day today as an area of low pressure sits off to our north. Added clouds will linger into the afternoon with a more comfortable feeling air mass during. Highs will be well below average in the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will slowly start to clear tonight with any rain chances moving away from the Heartland and temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 50s by Saturday morning.

A wonderful looking weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies and temperatures quickly warming into the low 80s on Saturday, mid 80s on Sunday, and upper 80s on Monday! The warm temperatures will hold through the beginning of next week. Next chance of showers and storms will occur during the middle of next week.

-Lisa

