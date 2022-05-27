Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lingering Clouds and Showers

Unseasonably Cool Today...
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Friday morning with a lot cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A few lingering light showers will be possible through the day today as an area of low pressure sits off to our north. Added clouds will linger into the afternoon with a more comfortable feeling air mass during. Highs will be well below average in the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will slowly start to clear tonight with any rain chances moving away from the Heartland and temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 50s by Saturday morning.

A wonderful looking weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies and temperatures quickly warming into the low 80s on Saturday, mid 80s on Sunday, and upper 80s on Monday! The warm temperatures will hold through the beginning of next week. Next chance of showers and storms will occur during the middle of next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert
Friends remember St. Charles paramedic killed after collapsing under barbell in gym
Farmers in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. are celebrating the rare birth of quintuplet lambs.
Cape Girardeau Co. farm celebrates birth of quintuplet lambs
Baby Theresa was found lifeless in a bag in 2009, according to Wisconsin police.
Authorities solve 13-year-old cold case using new DNA technology, sparking privacy concerns

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/26
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/26
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 5/26
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 5/26
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 5/26
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 5/26
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers continue tonight and a few tomorrow as well.