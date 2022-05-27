Jury finds man guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty of sex crimes against a child after a two-day jury trial.

According to the Pulaski County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jared Wade Hinman, Sr., 39, was found guilty on Thursday, May 26 of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of criminal sexual assault.

Hinman was arrested in April 2021 by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Ky. after a warrant was issued by Illinois State Police.

He faces between 16 and 75 years in prison and remains in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

His sentencing hearing was set for July 29 at 9 a.m. at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.