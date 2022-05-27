Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 36K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

COVID-19 community levels in Illinois as of Friday, May 27.
COVID-19 community levels in Illinois as of Friday, May 27.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 36,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional deaths on Friday, May 27.

That’s since its last reporting on May 20.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at high community level for COVID-19

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,286,377 cases.

As of Thursday night, 1,136 Illinoisans were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 123 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 289 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

According to IDPH, a total of 22,310,797 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 15,759 doses.

Since May 20, 110,314 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 52 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster, according to data from the CDC.

