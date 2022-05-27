Heartland Votes
Help Mo. Dept. of Conservation monitor wild turkey populations

You can help the Missouri Department of Conservation monitor Missouri’s turkey population by...
You can help the Missouri Department of Conservation monitor Missouri’s turkey population by reporting sightings through the Wild Turkey Brood Survey in June, July and August.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT
MISSOURI (KFVS) - You can help the Missouri Department of Conservation monitor wild turkey populations by reporting sightings.

According to MDC, it has conducted an annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey every year since 1959 to determine the success of the hatch.

MDC staff and volunteers record all wild turkey sightings they have in June, July and August at the county level and summarized by region and statewide.

The department previously used a mailing list and participants could sign up to receive postcards before the start of each month. It has since developed an electronic version to make the survey more accessible and to improve how quickly results are summarized.

“We calculate the poult-to-hen ratio – the average number of poults observed per hen observed – from the turkey sightings submitted during the Wild Turkey Brood Survey,” said MDC Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl. “This poult-to-hen ratio can provide insight into the quality of the hatch that year, and we can look at trends in turkey production to predict how turkey abundance might change in the near future.”

If you sign up to become an official brood survey cooperator, you will receive a reminder email that the survey is about to begin and a summary report at the end of each survey. You can also receive a copy of your submitted observations upon request.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

