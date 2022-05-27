Gov. Pritzker signs Medicaid omnibus providing continuous eligibility for enrolled adults

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a Medicaid omnibus that includes a variety of measures aimed at increasing access to health care, preserving coverage, and creating a more equitable health care system in Illinois.

“This legislation sends a clear message: in Illinois, healthcare is a right—not a privilege,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Throughout my administration, it has been our priority to create the most equitable healthcare system in the nation. Today, we continue to make that idea a reality. I am proud to sign this bill into law to ensure that all Illinoisans have access to quality healthcare no matter their gender, race, age, or zip code.”

The governor says this would provide continuous eligibility for adults enrolled in Medicaid, increase reimbursement rates for prenatal and postpartum health care coverage, and expand equity in coverage.

Continuous eligibility

According to the governor’s office, HFS will seek federal approval to implement 12 months of continuous eligibility for adults who are enrolled in the medical assistance program, which would allow adults to stay enrolled regardless of changes in income or household size.

The Department will also seek federal approval to allow individuals without a source of income to be considered for ex-parte renewal.

The governor says the department will be required to report on a monthly basis the percentage of individuals whose eligibility was renewed through the ex-parte redetermination process.

Prenatal and postpartum health care coverage

The legislation also expands coverage for midwifery services under the Medicaid program by adding Certified Professional Midwife services, effective January 1, 2023.

Gov. Pritzker says certified Nurse Midwife services are already covered under Medicaid.

Other provisions

According to a release from the governor’s office, the legislation also provides for acupuncture for pain management, which is a newly covered service for Medicaid customers in Illinois, and increases the Medicaid Community Spouse Resource Allowance, which provides financial assistance to individuals whose spouse resides in a long-term care facility.

“Coverage for acupuncture services is going to make a major difference in the quality of life for people who live with chronic pain,” said Rep. Theresa Mah (D-Chicago). “I am so pleased that this provision, and the many other vital health care items this legislation includes will contribute to a stronger, more accessible and more equitable health care system in Illinois.”

Other bill provisions include:

Medi-Car rate increase to incentivize provider participation and address the current shortage of transportation options, an issue that is especially affecting Medicaid customers who need pickup from residential settings.

Mental health wellness checks in schools.

Certified Nursing Assistance (CNA) Internship Program to build staff for all care options.

$10 million dental rate increase targeting preventative services.

Seeking federal approval to cover new Peer Support Recovery specialists as a part of substance use disorder treatment.

Rate increase for external cephalic version rates (ECVs) to discourage the use of unnecessary caesarean sections.

