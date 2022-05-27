Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff for Memorial Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at Kentucky buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a time for us, as Kentuckians and as Americans, to honor those servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and for our freedom,” said Gov. Beshear. “On Monday, I encourage everyone to take a moment to offer prayers for our fallen heroes and to thank those who have served and are serving our country, both at home and abroad.”

The governor encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in.

