First Alert Friday Forecast

Another unusually cool late spring day underway as we’re on the backside of yesterday’s upper low, which continues to spin off to the northeast away from our area. Mainly cloudy and damp conditions this morning should start to dry out a bit by afternoon but official highs in the upper 60s to low 70s could end up being the coolest highs until next fall, given the season and models trends. This evening will be very pleasant with mild temp and gradual clearing. A sunnier and warmer weekend is on the menu.

A rapid pattern shift develops over the weekend as an upper ridge develops over the eastern U.S. This will lead to mainly clear and much warmer weather in our region: highs look to approach 90 again by Monday or Tuesday afternoons. Later next week the ridge begins to break down again, with some models indicating a cold front with thunderstorms about Wednesday night or Thursday of next week. This looks to be our next threat of active weather.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.