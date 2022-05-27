Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Friday Forecast

Last cool day.....drier and warmer for the weekend!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another unusually cool late spring day underway as we’re on the backside of yesterday’s upper low, which continues to spin off to the northeast away from our area.  Mainly cloudy and damp conditions this morning should start to dry out a bit by afternoon but official highs in the upper 60s to low 70s could end up being the coolest highs until next fall,  given the season and models trends.   This evening will be very pleasant with mild temp and gradual clearing.  A sunnier and warmer weekend is on the menu.

A rapid pattern shift develops over the weekend as an upper ridge develops over the eastern U.S. This will lead to mainly clear and much warmer weather in our region: highs look to approach 90 again by Monday or Tuesday afternoons.   Later next week the ridge begins to break down again,  with some models indicating a cold front with thunderstorms about Wednesday night or Thursday of next week.  This looks to be our next threat of active weather.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Scotty Skaggs (left) and Cynthia Lawler (right) were both charged in the case.
Man, woman arrested in western Ky. on drug, sex offender registry violations
Farmers in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. are celebrating the rare birth of quintuplet lambs.
Cape Girardeau Co. farm celebrates birth of quintuplet lambs
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert
Friends remember St. Charles paramedic killed after collapsing under barbell in gym

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 6 a.m. on 5/27.
First Alert 6am forecast 5/27
Your First Alert morning forecast on 5/27.
First Alert morning forecast 5/27
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Lingering Clouds and Showers
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/26
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/26