Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Eldorado teen dies, 2 other teens injured in head-on crash on Rte. 13

According to Illinois State Police, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet S-10...
According to Illinois State Police, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet S-10 crossed the center line and hit the Ford F-150 head-on.(Arizona's Family)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One teen died and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Route 13 Thursday night, May 26.

It happened around 9:17 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, a green 1998 Chevrolet S-10 was going westbound on Illinois Route 13, just west of Duncan Lane, near Shawneetown, and a red 2006 Ford F-150 was going eastbound on Rte. 13 in the same area.

They said for unknown reasons, the driver of the S-10 crossed the center line and hit the F-150 head-on.

The driver of the S-10, a 16-year-old male from Eldorado, was pronounced dead.

Troopers say a 15-year-old male passenger in the S-10 was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and an 18-year-old female passenger in the S-10 was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

They say the driver of the F-150, a 36-year-old Manitou, Ky. man, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 38-year-old Slaughters, Ky. man refused medical attention.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert
Friends remember St. Charles paramedic killed after collapsing under barbell in gym
Farmers in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. are celebrating the rare birth of quintuplet lambs.
Cape Girardeau Co. farm celebrates birth of quintuplet lambs
Baby Theresa was found lifeless in a bag in 2009, according to Wisconsin police.
Authorities solve 13-year-old cold case using new DNA technology, sparking privacy concerns

Latest News

Brandon Hahs with The Courtyard Cape Girardeau Downtown (left), Dr. Melissa Stickel, executive...
Muddy River Marathon presents $20K check to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri
According to a release from Starbucks Workers United, hourly workers at the location on East...
Carbondale Starbucks workers announce intention to file for union election
Cape Girardeau Fire Captain and inspector Ivan LaGrand was added to the Wall of Honor at the...
Fallen Cape Girardeau firefighter added to Mo. firefighter Wall of Honor
Two people were arrested in western Kentucky on drug and sex charges.
2 arrested on drug, sex charges in western Ky.