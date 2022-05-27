Eldorado teen dies, 2 other teens injured in head-on crash on Rte. 13

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One teen died and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Route 13 Thursday night, May 26.

It happened around 9:17 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, a green 1998 Chevrolet S-10 was going westbound on Illinois Route 13, just west of Duncan Lane, near Shawneetown, and a red 2006 Ford F-150 was going eastbound on Rte. 13 in the same area.

They said for unknown reasons, the driver of the S-10 crossed the center line and hit the F-150 head-on.

The driver of the S-10, a 16-year-old male from Eldorado, was pronounced dead.

Troopers say a 15-year-old male passenger in the S-10 was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and an 18-year-old female passenger in the S-10 was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

They say the driver of the F-150, a 36-year-old Manitou, Ky. man, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 38-year-old Slaughters, Ky. man refused medical attention.

