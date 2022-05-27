Heartland Votes
CDC reports 15 Ill. counties now rated at high community level for COVID-19

COVID-19 community levels in Illinois as of Friday, May 27.
COVID-19 community levels in Illinois as of Friday, May 27.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Fifteen counties are now rated at high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They say an additional 30 counties are rated at medium community level.

The counties listed at high community level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Boone, Lee and Winnebago in northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Henderson, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell in central Illinois.

You can read more about the CDC’s COVID-19 community levels here.

“With 15 counties in Illinois now rated at a High Community Level, everyone in the state should be paying close attention to the guidance from public health authorities and taking action to protect themselves, their loved ones, and friends,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Acting Director Amaal Tokars.

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at a high community level:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
  • If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease
  • Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
  • Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
  • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions
  • Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
  • IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies
  • If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease
  • consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
  • consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
  • Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

At the medium community level, IDPH said persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.

