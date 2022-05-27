Heartland Votes
Carbondale Starbucks workers announce intention to file for union election


According to a release from Starbucks Workers United, hourly workers at the location on East Main Street in Carbondale, Illinois announced their intention to file for a union election.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Starbucks workers at a southern Illinois location announced their intention to file for a union election.

According to a release from Starbucks Workers United, hourly workers at the location on East Main Street in Carbondale made the announcement on Friday morning, May 27.

They plan to petition the National Labor Relations Board for a union election, joining Starbucks workers in other parts of the country including Chicago, Ill. and Independence, Mo.

According to Workers United, “an overwhelming majority of eligible employees at this location have signed union authorization cards.”

In a letter emailed early Friday to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and signed by the store’s union supporters, they wrote:

“Baristas and Shift Supervisors do every bit of physical labor from which you profit. In return, you see us as your biggest and most inconvenient expense. Starbucks customers everywhere are being made to believe that we’re “understaffed” when these skeleton crews are very deliberate… It is not the fault of partners that Starbucks Corporation has found itself beholden to a slew of insatiable shareholders, and each resource you siphon out of this business to feed them, takes quality with it. Each labor cut bears another sloppy Frappuccino. Each price increase begets another irate customer. This company is deteriorating rapidly, and the customers see it every day… Our Starbucks is a community store. How can we serve the community of Carbondale if we lack the resources to serve ourselves?... You may be Starbucks Corporation™, but we are Starbucks.”

In the release, barista Ken LeBlanc said going public was a weight off their shoulders.

“We can finally speak openly about our efforts and don’t have to feel like we’re doing something wrong, when all we’re doing is trying to enact positive change for ourselves and our fellow partners,” he said in part of the statement.

