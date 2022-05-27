Cape Girardeau VFW recognizes county law enforcement leaders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the county’s top law enforcement leaders were honored Thursday night, May 26.

Members of the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 recognized leaders including Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair.

Blair said he appreciates the community support.

”Like I tell my officers all the time, I get to go to events like this and I go to the chamber of commerce meetings where everybody appreciates who we are and what we do. But your average officer on the street every day doesn’t get that. They’re dealing with people on their worst days, people who don’t really want them there. So to be able to bring officers in and show them that you do have a community that supports you and loves you and stands behind you is monumental to morale for those officers,” he said.

The group also recognized former police officer and current state Representative Barry Hovis.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.