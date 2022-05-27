Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau VFW recognizes county law enforcement leaders

Members of the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 recognized some of the county's top law enforcement leaders.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the county’s top law enforcement leaders were honored Thursday night, May 26.

Members of the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 recognized leaders including Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair.

Blair said he appreciates the community support.

”Like I tell my officers all the time, I get to go to events like this and I go to the chamber of commerce meetings where everybody appreciates who we are and what we do. But your average officer on the street every day doesn’t get that. They’re dealing with people on their worst days, people who don’t really want them there. So to be able to bring officers in and show them that you do have a community that supports you and loves you and stands behind you is monumental to morale for those officers,” he said.

The group also recognized former police officer and current state Representative Barry Hovis.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert
Friends remember St. Charles paramedic killed after collapsing under barbell in gym
Farmers in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. are celebrating the rare birth of quintuplet lambs.
Cape Girardeau Co. farm celebrates birth of quintuplet lambs
Baby Theresa was found lifeless in a bag in 2009, according to Wisconsin police.
Authorities solve 13-year-old cold case using new DNA technology, sparking privacy concerns

Latest News

Members of the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 recognized some of the county's top law enforcement...
VFW members honor Cape Girardeau County law enforcement leaders
One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this...
Lack of funding impacts KY school resource officers
Heartland News at 9 headlines 5/26
Heartland News at 9 headlines 5/26
A southeast Missouri farm is celebrating after one of its ewes gave birth to five healthy...
Sheep delivers quintuplets in Cape Girardeau Co.