Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3 southeast Mo. veterans to compete in National Golden Age Games

Poplar Bluff Veterans Perry James, Sr. (from left), Mary Bader and Charles Webb will compete in...
Poplar Bluff Veterans Perry James, Sr. (from left), Mary Bader and Charles Webb will compete in the 2022 Veterans Golden Age Games in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and at home.(John J. Pershing VA Medical Center)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Three veterans in southeast Missouri will compete in the National Veterans Golden Age Games.

According to a release from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, the games will be held July 18-23 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mary Bader, a U.S. Army OIF/OEF veteran, will be joined by fellow Army veterans Perry James, Sr. and Charles Webb.

Bader’s father, Francis Auld, competed in the games at the age of 83. It was an experience he described to his daughter as “one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Before his death in 2013, he asked her to promise him she would participate in the games when she turned 55. Since then, she has competed nearly every year except for one when she was injured and one because of the pandemic.

Her partners, Perry James, Jr. has missed only two games since 2012 and Charles Webb is a first-timer competing in the local “At-Home” competitions.

While each receives medical care through the Veterans Health Administration, VA is unable to fund their participation in the games, leaving them to seek donations and local sponsors.

“We have a donation fund, GPF 9725 Golden Age Games, in which people who want to donate may write a check and place 9725 GAG in the memo section. We’ll know where to deposit it,” said Dale Garrett, VA CDCE chief.

According to the VA, this year’s Golden Age Games, is billed as “the premier senior adaptive rehabilitation program in the United States, and the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors’ competition program designed to improve the quality of life for all older Veterans.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Scotty Skaggs (left) and Cynthia Lawler (right) were both charged in the case.
Man, woman arrested in western Ky. on drug, sex offender registry violations
Farmers in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. are celebrating the rare birth of quintuplet lambs.
Cape Girardeau Co. farm celebrates birth of quintuplet lambs
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert
Friends remember St. Charles paramedic killed after collapsing under barbell in gym

Latest News

Jared Wade Hinman, Sr., 39, was found guilty on Thursday, May 26 of two counts of predatory...
Jury finds man guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
COVID-19 community levels in Illinois as of Friday, May 27.
CDC reports 15 Ill. counties now rated at high community level for COVID-19
According to Illinois State Police, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet S-10...
Eldorado teen dies, 2 other teens injured in head-on crash on Rte. 13
Brandon Hahs with The Courtyard Cape Girardeau Downtown (left), Dr. Melissa Stickel, executive...
Muddy River Marathon presents $20K check to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri