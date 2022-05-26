Two McCracken Co. people arrested on drug, sex offender registry violations

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported two people have been arrested on drug possession charges and violations of the sex offender registry.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, detectives were called to assist the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office regarding a string of thefts.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify Scotty Skaggs, 45, who was previously arrested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2019 for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and for being a non-compliant sex offender.

The sheriff’s office says they were able to find Skaggs and his female accomplice Cynthia Lawler, 48, of Paducah, at a residence on Old North Friendship Road.

Detectives searched the residence and found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Skaggs was charged with failure to comply with Sex Offender Registration and possession of a controlled substance.

Lawler was also charged with failure to comply with Sex Offender Registration and possession of a controlled substance.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.