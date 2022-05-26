Truck crashes into power pole on North Sprigg Street

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A truck crashed into a power pole on North Sprigg Street during the evening hours of Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Street and North Sprigg Street. The pole is believed to belong to Ameren Missouri.

The entire block from that intersection to the intersection of N. Sprigg and Bellevue is blocked off.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department are routing drivers around the crash site while it is cleared.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.