Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Gray extends official order, speeding up temporary housing for KY tornado survivors

The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station...
The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.(WTOC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has extended an official order, temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers delivering mobile housing to tornado-damaged areas of Western Kentucky.

“Recovery efforts continue from the devastating tornadoes of last December, and our Cabinet wants to ensure there’s no delay in getting temporary housing to people who need it,” Secretary Gray said.

According to a release from Gov. Beshear’s Office, the order, which was set to expire June 1, will instead remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.

To view the order, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff said they were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m.
1 dead after crash in Madison Co.
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

In addition to boosted scores, the governor expects the ACT retake opportunity to increase the...
Gov. Beshear announces free ACT retake day for KY public school students
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update Thursday morning.
Gov. Beshear discusses economic development, COVID-19 in Ky.
Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $39.3 million in federal funding for opioid response...
Ky. to receive more than $39M to fight addiction, expand mental health services for tornado victims
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland