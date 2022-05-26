Transportation Secretary Gray extends official order, speeding up temporary housing for KY tornado survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has extended an official order, temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers delivering mobile housing to tornado-damaged areas of Western Kentucky.

“Recovery efforts continue from the devastating tornadoes of last December, and our Cabinet wants to ensure there’s no delay in getting temporary housing to people who need it,” Secretary Gray said.

According to a release from Gov. Beshear’s Office, the order, which was set to expire June 1, will instead remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.

To view the order, click here.

