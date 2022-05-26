Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Department to begin annual testing for West Nile Virus

According to S7HD, WNV is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up...
According to S7HD, WNV is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Beginning the week of May 23, Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) will begin its annual mosquito trapping throughout the lower seven counties in Illinois to test for West Nile Virus (WNV).

S7HD says trapping will continue in the region through fall.

West Nile Virus (WNV), the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S., has no medications or vaccines that can help prevent or treat it.

According to S7HD, WNV is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

If you see a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird, S7HD says you should contact your local health department, which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.

The virus is not spread through coughing, sneezing, or touching. It is not spread by touching live or dead animals; however, avoid bare-handed contact when touching any dead animal.

If you are disposing of a dead bird, use gloves or double plastic bags to place the carcass in a garbage can. The virus also cannot be spread through eating infected birds or animals.

The common symptoms of WNV include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks; however, four out of five people infected with WNV will not show any symptoms.

S7HD says people over the age of 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from the virus. If you have symptoms of West Nile virus, contact your physician immediately.

According to a release from S7HD, you can reduce your risk of WNV by following “the three R’s:”

  • Reduce - Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.
  • Repel - When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants. Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD) on children under 3 years old. Do not apply insect repellent to a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin. Spray insect repellent onto your hands and then apply to a child’s face.
  • Report – Report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito eggs.

For more information, call Miranda Adams, Environmental Health Services Director for Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 x. 9114 or click here.

