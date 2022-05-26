SEMO hammer throw star Blomquist qualifies for NCAA Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFVS) -SEMO’S Logan Blomquist finished first in the hammer throw Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships West Preliminary.

With the win, Blomquist qualified for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Championships from June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

This will be the second career NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship appearance for Blomquist.

