SEMO hammer throw star Blomquist qualifies for NCAA Championships

This will be the second career NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship appearance...
This will be the second career NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship appearance for Blomquist.
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFVS) -SEMO’S Logan Blomquist finished first in the hammer throw Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships West Preliminary.

With the win, Blomquist qualified for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Championships from June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

This will be the second career NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship appearance for Blomquist.

