Scattered showers continue tonight and a few tomorrow as well.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. An area of low pressure continues to spin across the southern half of Missouri and will move eat of the Heartland tomorrow. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers, especially early. Temperatures will be cool falling through the 60s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy will a few isolated showers possible. It will be cool again with high in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We will see conditions warm up and dry out as we head into the Holiday weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Memorial Day highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

