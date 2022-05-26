Heartland Votes
Scattered Rain & Storms Continue Today

Cooler Temps Arrive...
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Scattered rain and storms continue across the Heartland this morning. Storms should remain below severe limits but will have heavy rain and gusty winds likely. Mild and muggy conditions stay around for the first half of today with temperatures in the upper mid to upper 60s and a few low 70s. Drier and slightly cooler air will make its way into our area by the afternoon especially in our western counties. This will make it feel less humid from west to east. High temps will range from the upper 60s west to the low 70s east. Warmer areas have better chances of scattered storms by the afternoon. There is a small chance of an isolated strong/severe storm later-damaging winds and small hail mixed with heavy rain will be the main impacts.

Cooler air will set up everywhere ending the week on Friday. A few lingering light showers will continue to circulate around an area of low pressure. Chances of rain will dwindle down by Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will range in the 60s and low 70s.

A big warm-up arrives by Sunday and Monday putting temperatures back above average in the mid and upper 80s! Dry and sunny weather will be favorable this weekend.

-Lisa

