SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) -The Oran baseball team defeated Norwood 3-1 Wednesday on the road to punch it’s ticket to the Final Four.

With the Class 2 Quarterfinal victory, Oran sets up a meeting with Northwest (Cairo) Monday at 4 p.m.

The Missouri Baseball Final Four is being held in Ozark.

