Memorial Day ceremony scheduled at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The community will honor Memorial Day with a wreath laying ceremony on May 30 at 2 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

According to organizers, the ceremony will begin with the singing of the National Anthem by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Smith.

Following the wreath laying, remarks will be made by retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Stan Shurmantine.

