Heartland Votes
Memorial Day ceremony scheduled at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville

The wreath laying ceremony will take place on Memorial Day at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.(Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The community will honor Memorial Day with a wreath laying ceremony on May 30 at 2 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

According to organizers, the ceremony will begin with the singing of the National Anthem by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Smith.

Following the wreath laying, remarks will be made by retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Stan Shurmantine.

