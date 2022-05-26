Heartland Votes
Memorial Day 2022 events in the Heartland

Communities throughout the Heartland will be honoring those who died while serving in the U.S....
Communities throughout the Heartland will be honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. military.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Missouri

A Memorial Day service will be held at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

A Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

A Memorial Day service will be held at Sikeston Veterans Park starting at 10:30 a.m. on May 30. If it rains, it will be held at the First Christian Church. The honored guest and speaker will be Major General Cassie Strom, United States Air force (RET).

Illinois

The Annual Memorial Day Service in Carbondale will return to a full, traditional event this year.

A Memorial Day program will be held at the Mound City National Cemetery for the first time in two years.

The Thebes Historical Society will host its Memorial Day weekend event on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food, drinks and a quilt raffle. A community worship service will be held outside the courthouse on Sunday. This is the group’s primary fundraiser for the year.

