MDC hosts free Firefly Frenzy at Cape Girardeau Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation will host free firefly activities on June 11.

The Firefly Frenzy program will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

“During warm summer nights, nature provides us with one of the most spectacular fireworks displays, and the creator of this lightshow is the tiny firefly,” said MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce.

According to a release from MDC, families are invited to attend the activities, crafts and presentations.

Registration is not required.

