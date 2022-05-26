Longtime Missouri juvenile officer accused of child sex trafficking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A longtime Missouri juvenile officer has been indicted on a child sex trafficking charge.

Scott F. Burrow was indicted in the United States District Court on a felony charge of sex trafficking of a minor. Court documents state the 62-year-old met a 15-year-old via a dating app, using the name “buffaloanchovie,” picked her up and brought her to his Hannibal home, where he committed statutory rape and statutory sodomy while secretly videotaping her. The victim was a ward of the state of Illinois, according to authorities. The indictment alleges the crimes took place between March 25 and April 2, 2020.

Investigators said they were able to trace information on the dating app to Burrow. The motion alleges a search of his home on August 20, 2020 yielded “numerous explicit photos and videos of women” that appeared to have been recorded by Burow.

Burrow, who is from Hannibal, spent more than 30 years working as a deputy juvenile officer in Missouri state court, authorities said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking anyone with information about Burrow or other potential victims to contact the FBI’s Kirksville Resident Agency at 660-665-6020.

