LIHEAP recipients in Ill. to receive $200

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - All recipients of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Illinois will receive $200.

According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, the money will support those most in need due to rising costs.

During the September 2021 - May 2022 program year, $386 million was invested to support families with bill assistance for heat, gas and electricity bills to serve more than 250,000 households.

The deadline for families to apply for utility assistance is May 31.

Applications must be completed in person at local administering agencies. You can find a list online. Families can also contact 1-833-711-0374 for support.

“Access to energy is a basic necessity and my administration is working tirelessly to ensure families can afford rising costs,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “Hardworking Illinoisans should not have to choose between keeping the lights on and feeding their families. As energy prices continue to skyrocket across the nation, we are providing an extra $200 in relief to our most vulnerable residents.”

All LIHEAP recipients are eligible to receive the one-time $200 payment and no additional action is needed.

According to the governor’s office, the $200 will be paid directly to utility companies and will be marked as a LIHEAP credit on the bill in July. Recipients will also receive a letter.

In addition to utilities benefits through LIHEAP that are available each year, the governor’s office said earlier this spring the state provided an additional $44 million for the Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program for current year LIHEAP recipients who were in imminent threat of utility shut-off.

