Ky. to receive more than $39M to fight addiction, expand mental health services for tornado victims

Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $39.3 million in federal funding for opioid response...
Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $39.3 million in federal funding for opioid response efforts and mental health services. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $39.3 million in federal funding for opioid response efforts and mental health services.

On Thursday, the governor said the opioid response program will receive a $35.9 million grant to combat addiction and support recover statewide. The state will also receive an additional $3.4 million for behavioral health services for victims of the December tornadoes.

“These funds will allow us to help more Kentuckians suffering from addiction as well as help those who lived through the deadliest tornado outbreak in our history recuperate from the trauma they experienced,” Governor Beshear said. “These have been challenging times, but Kentuckians are good people … tough people … resilient people. And these challenges cannot break us – we will overcome and rebuild together.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the State Opioid Response grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will help increase access to FDA-approved medications for treatment of opioid addiction and for supporting prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery support services. It also supports care for drug abuse, including for cocaine and methamphetamine.

The grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Case Management Program will go to boost existing disaster assistance in areas of the state impacted by last December’s storms and tornadoes.

According to the governor’s office, the following 16 counties, included in the presidential disaster declaration issued Dec. 11, 2021, will be eligible for long-term recovery mental health group activities: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.

