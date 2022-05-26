Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students

One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this...
One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this week's deadly school shooting.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this week’s deadly school shooting in Texas.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden responded to both school shootings in Western Kentucky.

“It’s hard to describe the emotions that you would go through,” said Hayden.

On December 1, 1997, Jon Hayden first responded to the Heath High School shooting as a parent.

“I was also a detective and once I arrived, I realized that my son was okay at that point I was assigned to work in conjunction with the coroner at the school scene,” said Hayden.

Hayden says every time he hears of another school shooting, it always hits home.

“Children, teachers, parents, staff. It just rips the wound wide open again every time this happens,” said Hayden.

On January 23, 2018, Hayden served as McCracken County Sheriff and went to Marshall County High School to assist with that deadly shooting.

He tells me these districts and others found a way in the midst of crisis to better protect their students.

“Most all these jurisdictions that were conversations before the school shooting about school safety and then after they experience one of these it seems like all of a sudden that they do what it takes,” said Hayden.

Under current Kentucky law, all schools should have an armed resource officer this year. Hayden says a lack of money is keeping that from happening in some counties.

“But let’s not wait until something like this happens in your back yard, in your neighborhood. Let’s not wait for that to happen to all of a sudden say hey we got to find funding to make this happen,” said Hayden.

Here in Graves County, Hayden says they face a different hurdle.

“Part of the issue I believe they’re having based off of conversations I’ve had with the superintendent here is that they can’t find qualified candidates to fill those positions,” said Hayden.

Graves County currently has two School Resource officers for 10 schools.

Sheriff Hayden says to keep students safe, everyone needs to work together.

“We have to monitor social media, we have tip lines at the schools, we have public tip lines for the public to report suspicious activity. We just have to continue to be diligent,” said Hayden.

According to Sheriff Hayden, the Graves County school district continues working to place a school resource officer in every building.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff said they were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m.
1 dead after crash in Madison Co.
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

According to S7HD, WNV is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up...
Southern 7 Health Department to begin annual testing for West Nile Virus
vendors are lined up from Jackson to Kennett
100-mile Yard Sale returns to southeast MO
The 100-Mile Yard Sale returned to the Cape Girardeau, Jackson area this week.
100-Mile Yard Sale underway in Missouri
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band is tuning up for the new season.
Cape Girardeau Municipal Band begins summer concert series