Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces free ACT retake day for KY public school students

In addition to boosted scores, the governor expects the ACT retake opportunity to increase the...
In addition to boosted scores, the governor expects the ACT retake opportunity to increase the number of students looking to pursue a post-secondary education.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Today, Governor Andy Beshear announced that incoming Kentucky high school seniors will have the opportunity to retake the ACT for free during a statewide ACT retake day in Fall 2022.

The governor says this announcement follows national data revealing that students are more likely to increase their score by retaking the test a second time.

“This is an education-first administration and our goal is to provide opportunities for Kentucky’s kids to succeed in their goals of a post-secondary education,” said Gov. Beshear. “Research shows that by retaking the ACT, students are more likely to raise their score, which allows them to pursue more scholarships. With the best budget in 25 years, this is a chance for us to remove barriers for our students and help them achieve a brighter future.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the date of the free retake day will be designated by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE). More information on the date and locations will be provided to local school districts in the coming months.

In addition to boosted scores, the governor expects the ACT retake opportunity to increase the number of students looking to pursue a post-secondary education.

“As a student, I know that I was a lot more comfortable when I took the ACT for the second time,” said Frankfort High School junior Ella Luking. “Because so much of your result is based on understanding how to take the test, and knowing what to expect, it’s reassuring to have two chances to do your best. By giving us another opportunity to take the test, Kentucky can both cut our stress in half, and double our chances of success.”

Students, families and educators can access more information on the ACT by visiting the Kentucky ACT website here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff said they were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m.
1 dead after crash in Madison Co.
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station...
Transportation Secretary Gray extends official order, speeding up temporary housing for KY tornado survivors
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update Thursday morning.
Gov. Beshear discusses economic development, COVID-19 in Ky.
Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $39.3 million in federal funding for opioid response...
Ky. to receive more than $39M to fight addiction, expand mental health services for tornado victims
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland