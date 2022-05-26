Gov. Beshear announces free ACT retake day for KY public school students

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Today, Governor Andy Beshear announced that incoming Kentucky high school seniors will have the opportunity to retake the ACT for free during a statewide ACT retake day in Fall 2022.

The governor says this announcement follows national data revealing that students are more likely to increase their score by retaking the test a second time.

“This is an education-first administration and our goal is to provide opportunities for Kentucky’s kids to succeed in their goals of a post-secondary education,” said Gov. Beshear. “Research shows that by retaking the ACT, students are more likely to raise their score, which allows them to pursue more scholarships. With the best budget in 25 years, this is a chance for us to remove barriers for our students and help them achieve a brighter future.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the date of the free retake day will be designated by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE). More information on the date and locations will be provided to local school districts in the coming months.

In addition to boosted scores, the governor expects the ACT retake opportunity to increase the number of students looking to pursue a post-secondary education.

“As a student, I know that I was a lot more comfortable when I took the ACT for the second time,” said Frankfort High School junior Ella Luking. “Because so much of your result is based on understanding how to take the test, and knowing what to expect, it’s reassuring to have two chances to do your best. By giving us another opportunity to take the test, Kentucky can both cut our stress in half, and double our chances of success.”

Students, families and educators can access more information on the ACT by visiting the Kentucky ACT website here.

