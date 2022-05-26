First Alert Thursday Outlook

An upper low will spin from SW MO to near St. Louis today and on off to the northeast tonight into tomorrow, keeping our weather breezy and unsettled. Ahead of the low, we’ll have southwest winds and mild temps today. With a dry slot allowing for some sunshine this morning, a few strong thunderstorms are possible especially east of the Mississippi River. Eventually we’ll turn cloudier with widely scattered showers and thundershowers this afternoon into tonight. Highs today should range from the upper 60s west to the mid 70s east, due to differing sunshine. On the backside of the low, we’ll have cooler but drier conditions tomorrow, with just a few showers lingering.

From the weekend into next week we’ll have a major pattern change, as an upper low dips into the far west, with a warm, dry upper ridge developing over the eastern half of the country. This will bring us mostly clear and gradually warmer conditions this weekend, with hot and humid weather for much of next week. Most of next week is looking rain-free, though perhaps with an isolated thunderstorm possible toward late week as the upper ridge weakens a bit.

