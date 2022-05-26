Dexter police investigating vehicle break-ins
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the area.
According to Dexter police, individuals busted out the windows of vehicles on Wednesday and stole purses and wallets.
They and multiple other agencies are investigating.
They reminded residents to hide any belongings you leave in a vehicle.
Any information can be sent to Sgt. Robinson, Detective Moore or Detective Forkum.
