Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dexter police investigating vehicle break-ins

According to Dexter police, individuals busted out the windows of vehicles on Wednesday and...
According to Dexter police, individuals busted out the windows of vehicles on Wednesday and stole purses and wallets.(WIS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the area.

According to Dexter police, individuals busted out the windows of vehicles on Wednesday and stole purses and wallets.

They and multiple other agencies are investigating.

They reminded residents to hide any belongings you leave in a vehicle.

Any information can be sent to Sgt. Robinson, Detective Moore or Detective Forkum.

After an incident yesterday where some unkind individuals busted windows out of vehicles and stole purses & wallets, we...

Posted by Dexter Police Department on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff said they were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m.
1 dead after crash in Madison Co.
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, the money will support those most in...
LIHEAP recipients in Ill. to receive $200
Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $39.3 million in federal funding for opioid response...
Ky. to receive more than $39M to fight addiction, expand mental health services for tornado victims
Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update Thursday morning.
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland