Cape Girardeau Municipal Band to return for opening season next month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band is tuning up for the new season.

Concerts begin next month, but the first show at Capaha Park will be delayed a bit longer.

“We do miss being in the park,” said Cape Municipal Band member Brooke DeArman.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band begins it’s summer concert series on June 1, but it won’t be in the newly renovated band shell.

”The band shell is completed but their gonna start dredging the pond which is going to lead to some not so good smells,” DeArman said.

Instead, band member Brooke DeArman tells me the first concert will take place at Cape Central High School.

Despite the change of venue, she’s happy the band is back.

“This year were back to kind of our normal way of performing were sitting close together again sharing music,” said DeArman.

“I started as a sophomore in high school in 1957, “said Cape Municipal Band member Jerry Ford.

Jerry Ford has been in the band for more than six decades.

Ford tells me he enjoys seeing the community come out every summer.

“...and of course most of the time the weather is good and then of course the common artery of the musicians we got a lot of really really fine musicians in the group so it’s just a hoot,” Ford said.

He says although the first concert will be indoors, he’s hopeful the community will still have the same experience.

“There’s no heat, there’s no rain and kinder hall is great acoustically so the band sounds great there,” said Ford.

The Cape Municipal Band plans on performing at the new band shell this summer, it’s just not clear yet when that will be

