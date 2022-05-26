Cape Girardeau Co. farm celebrates birth of quintuplet lambs

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri farm is celebrating a rare birth.

Brandon and Valerie Petzoldt live on a small family farm in the northern part of the county.

Valerie said they have had more than 2,000 lambs born since they started raising sheep and thought they had seen it all until Thursday, May 19 when they woke up to a set of quintuplets.

One of the family’s ewes had given birth to five healthy lambs, which they believe is a one-in-a-million chance.

Valerie said they’re also happy to see the ewe, Noel, is nursing all five of her lambs, while they supplement just a little so everyone has a full belly.

