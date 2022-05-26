Heartland Votes
Arrest made in quadruple homicides

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last month’s quadruple murder.

During a news conference at the sheriff’s office, Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton announced they had arrested Donnie Lee Trammell, 54, of Mountain View.

Prosecutor Eric Hance has charged Trammell with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of burglary, and other charges.

His bond was set at $4 million.

Trammell has been incarcerated in the Stone County Detention Center since April 27.

On April 21, 77-year-old Shirley Watters and her 55-year-old son James Watters were found dead at a home on Northcutt Road in Mountain View.

Several hours later near the Watters’ home, the bodies of 75-year-old William Trammel and his wife, 72-year-old Shirley, were found shot to death in their home.

McGilton said the investigation was still ongoing but said the public was safe from harm. He said details of the crime would not be released at this time.

