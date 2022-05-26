Heartland Votes
Armed partygoer shoots, kills man who confronted group with rifle, police say

Police say several witnesses and the person who fired at Butler waited for authorities to...
Police say several witnesses and the person who fired at Butler waited for authorities to arrive and cooperated with their investigation.(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By WSAZ News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A partygoer shot and killed a man who was firing into a crowd of people with an AR-15 style rifle after an altercation about speeding through a neighborhood in West Virginia, according to the Charleston Police Department.

WSAZ reports people approached Dennis Butler, 37, Wednesday night to confront him about speeding through an apartment complex while children were playing outside.

A police report says Butler left the area but returned a short time later with a rifle and started firing at people attending a party.

Officers say someone at the party shot and killed Butler with a pistol.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

Police say several witnesses and the person who fired at Butler waited for authorities to arrive and cooperated with their investigation.

At this point, no charges have been filed.

