Stormy & Warm Wednesday

More precipitation the rest of the week....
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Scattered rain and storms this morning. These will produce heavy rain, lightning, and isolated gusty winds. Storms are likely not to reach severe limits. As more energy could arrive later this afternoon, this would provide a better environment for potential strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, hail, and flooding will be the main impacts today. Highs will reach the upper 70s/low 80s with muggy conditions due to an increase in southerly winds.

The next few days will also contain scattered showers and storms in the forecast that will circulate around an area of low pressure. We should see this activity move east later on Friday. This will also provide us with a mostly sunny and warm Memorial Day weekend.

-Lisa

