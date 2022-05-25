Heartland Votes
Showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening, isolated chance for a severe storm

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/25.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
More scattered showers and thunderstorms will lift back into the Heartland through the later afternoon and evening hours. While the overall threat for severe weather is low, we could still see a couple isolated severe storms. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, along with some isolated flash flooding. The hail threat remains low and the threat for an isolated tornado is even lower, although it isn’t zero. A line of storms will likely move north and east across the area through the late evening hours. A few more scattered showers and thunderstorm possible overnight. Thursday will bring more rain chances, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. It won’t rain all day, but the chance will hang over the area Thursday and even into Friday. The holiday weekend looks nicer, with mainly dry weather expected and warming temperatures. The upper 80s are expected by Memorial Day.

