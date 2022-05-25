Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms continue into tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are watching scattered showers and storms move across the Heartland this evening and these will continue through the overnight hours. It will not be a wash out but those under the scattered showers will experience very heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered and a possible thunderstorm. It will be cooler and breezy as well. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hezekiah Cain was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 5/25
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 5/25
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 5/25
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 5/25
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening, isolated chance for a severe storm
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/25.
First Alert noon forecast 5/25