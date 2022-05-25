Scattered showers and storms continue into tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are watching scattered showers and storms move across the Heartland this evening and these will continue through the overnight hours. It will not be a wash out but those under the scattered showers will experience very heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered and a possible thunderstorm. It will be cooler and breezy as well. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

