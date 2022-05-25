Heartland Votes
Man accused of setting up video camera to record woman in shower at Fredericktown farm

By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is being charged for recording people without their knowledge.

On March 31, 2022, a 17-year-old discovered a phone videoing her while in the shower room at Laut’s Hog Farm in Fredericktown.

According to the probably cause statement, the victim saw 31-year-old Justin Walls propping up the cell phone at the beginning of the video.

The victim discovered a cell phone lying on some clothes, which she then found was recording her.

She deleted the video and placed the phone back.

The charges against Walls include Possession of Child Pornography, Invasion of Privacy Victim Less than 18 Years of Age and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

