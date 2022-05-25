IDPH Update: Nine potential hepatitis cases reported in children since January

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has received a total of nine reports of patients under investigation for severe hepatitis in children under ten years of age.

According to IDPH, this number has increased by three since last reported in April.

Since January 2022, IDPH says five patients were reported in northern Illinois, two were in the western part of the state and one each was reported in the central and southern parts of the state. All of the children were hospitalized, and one needed a liver transplant. No deaths have been reported.

IDPH has been working with Illinois healthcare providers and involved local health departments to collect and transfer available specimens to the CDC for further testing and to look more closely at the virus genome and other potential pathogens.

The CDC said that symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include:

fever

fatigue

loss of appetite

nausea

vomiting

abdominal pain

dark urine

light-colored stools

joint pain, and jaundice

IDPH says these cases appear to be associated with adenovirus 41, which typically presents as diarrhea, vomiting and fever, and is often accompanied by respiratory symptoms.

At this time, the CDC said it believes adenovirus may be the cause for these reported cases, but investigators are still learning more.

Which includes ruling out other possible causes and identifying other possible contributing factors.

