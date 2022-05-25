Heartland Votes
Advertisement

IDPH Update: Nine potential hepatitis cases reported in children since January

At this time, the CDC said it believes adenovirus may be the cause for these reported cases,...
At this time, the CDC said it believes adenovirus may be the cause for these reported cases, but investigators are still learning more.(MGN Online / Database Center for Life Science / CC BY-SA 2.1 JP / Dr. Erskine Palmer / USCDCP)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has received a total of nine reports of patients under investigation for severe hepatitis in children under ten years of age.

According to IDPH, this number has increased by three since last reported in April.

Since January 2022, IDPH says five patients were reported in northern Illinois, two were in the western part of the state and one each was reported in the central and southern parts of the state. All of the children were hospitalized, and one needed a liver transplant. No deaths have been reported.

IDPH has been working with Illinois healthcare providers and involved local health departments to collect and transfer available specimens to the CDC for further testing and to look more closely at the virus genome and other potential pathogens.

The CDC said that symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include:

  • fever
  • fatigue
  • loss of appetite
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • abdominal pain
  • dark urine
  • light-colored stools
  • joint pain, and jaundice

IDPH says these cases appear to be associated with adenovirus 41, which typically presents as diarrhea, vomiting and fever, and is often accompanied by respiratory symptoms.

At this time, the CDC said it believes adenovirus may be the cause for these reported cases, but investigators are still learning more.

Which includes ruling out other possible causes and identifying other possible contributing factors.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hezekiah Cain was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

The Cape Catfish will take on the Springfield Luck Horseshoes at Capaha Park in their home...
Cape Catfish home opener scheduled for June 3
If you recognize them please contact the Franklin County office, or you may leave an anonymous...
Franklin Co. Sheriff searching for three men in connection with recent burglaries
According to Cameron, in June, Atmos Energy Co. filed an application with the PSC seeking a...
AG Cameron’s Office of Rate saves Kentuckians $2.3 million in proposed natural gas rate increases
According to Gov. Pritzker, the National Conference of State Legislatures reports that up to 80...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill focusing on youth in foster care and mental health