Herrin Festa Italiana returning this weekend

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) -If you’re looking for something fun to do this week and weekend, look no further than Herrin, Illinois. The Herrin Festa Italiana is back this year with lots to do and lots to eat.

The President of the Festa said he listened to the attendees of previous years and this year will be the biggest carnival they’ve ever had and free entertainment.

“We are excited, we’re really happy to be able to provide all this for our attendees,” said Chris Trapani, President of the Herrin Festa Italiana.

Trapani tells me this year, over an eight-day period, there are 24 events.

“I always call it the gateway to summer. Which is so many people look so forward to come out either enjoy some food, the parade, our mega carnival with all of our rides, there’s just so much going on,” said Trapani.

But this year, things are bigger and better than ever according to Trapani. From free national entertainment, to the largest carnival, to bringing back local food vendors.

“We always focus on quality rather than quantity. But we’ve actually done both this year,” said Trapani.

And for one local staple in Herrin, they’ll be bringing their Italian restaurant to the Festa.

“It’s been over 20 years and to us the Italian store and market and deli in town should be apart of the Italian festival. So we’ve worked at it over the past year and hence the new food trailer and we are here and excited to be here,” said Aaron and Julie Christ, owners of Louie’s P&R.

Both Aaron and Julie Christ said being able to bring their business to the Festa means a little bit more to both of them.

“We actually met here. So back in 22 years ago, we were playing bocce ball on corporate day. So yeah it means a lot to us. We were playing in the corporate bocce ball tournament. Her from SIH and I for ATAG. So this really does have a lot of meaning for us,” said the Christs.

Louie’s P&R will be serving some of their favorites at the Festa, including mini pizzas, Italian sausage, toasted raviolis and more.

But for the Festa as a whole, Trapani is hoping everyone is able to have a good time.

“We really want our attendees to enjoy themselves, have a good time and not have to spend too much money,” said Trapani.

Louie’s P&R is also the Festa’s Headquarters for all types of swag. They’ll be selling t-shirts, mugs, aprons, tote bags and more.

The carnival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Thursday and will run through Monday evening.

The Entertainment Lineup

Friday, May 27th doors open at 6:00pm Hairbanger’s Ball with opener Jungle Dogs

Saturday, May 28th doors open at 6:00pm John Spicer featuring Blacktop Boulevard with opener Lewis Creek

Sunday, May 29th doors open at 6:00pm Drew Baldridge with opener Dylan Wolfe

Festival Lineup

Friday, May 27, 2022

07:00 AM - Ed Goodwin Memorial Prayer Breakfast

Herrin Civic Center

11:00 AM - Denzil Walker/Hal Norment Festa Golf Tournament

Pine Lakes Golf Course

12:00 PM - Robert A. Ferarri Corporate Division Bocce Tournament

Herrin Bocce Court

Saturday, May 28, 2022

08:00 AM - JALC Logan Fitness Tri-Festa Triathlon

Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge

08:00 AM - Masonic Lodge Breakfast

Masonic Lodge

Corner of 14th St. and Adams

11:00 AM - IBEW Grand Parade

Park Avenue

12:30 PM - Adult-Child Bocce Tournament

Herrin Bocce Courts

Sunday, May 29, 2022

09:00 AM - Car Show

Herrin City Park

9:00am - 4:00pm

11:00 AM - Special Intention Mass

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church

11:00 AM - Poker Run

Teddys Sports Bar & Grill

Registration - 11am; First bike out - 12:00pm

1:00 PM - International Championship Bocce Tournament

Herrin Bocce Courts

Monday, May 30, 2022

07:30 AM - Road Races

Various Locations

09:00 AM - Memorial Day Service

Doughboy on North Park Avenue across from City Hall

11:00 AM - Jeep Poker Run

Herrin Hospital Parking Lot

