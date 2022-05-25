Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to visit Murray, Ky. Wed.

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to attend two events in Murray on Wednesday morning, May 25.
Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to attend two events in Murray on Wednesday morning, May 25.(WKYT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to attend two events in Murray on Wednesday morning, May 25.

The governor will first join county and city leaders to welcome Hollobus Technologies to the area and to make an economic development announcement.

Hollobus Technologies is a Canadian producer of electrical systems for large industrial projects.

The company plans to make Murray its headquarters, primary manufacturing operation and R&D facility.

Hollobus Technologies is operating out of the former Briggs & Stratton facility.

After this, Gov. Beshear will join Murray Mayor Bob Rogers in announcing funding for new sidewalks funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

