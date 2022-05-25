Franklin Co. Sheriff searching for three men in connection with recent burglaries

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating and identifying three men reportedly involved in two separate residential burglaries.

The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened at the same residence in rural Thompsonville, on March 23, and March 25.

If you recognize them please contact the Franklin County office (618) 438-4841, or you may leave an anonymous tip on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office mobile App

