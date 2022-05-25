Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin Co. Sheriff searching for three men in connection with recent burglaries

If you recognize them please contact the Franklin County office, or you may leave an anonymous...
If you recognize them please contact the Franklin County office, or you may leave an anonymous tip on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office mobile App.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating and identifying three men reportedly involved in two separate residential burglaries.

The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened at the same residence in rural Thompsonville, on March 23, and March 25.

If you recognize them please contact the Franklin County office (618) 438-4841, or you may leave an anonymous tip on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office mobile App

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hezekiah Cain was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

The Cape Catfish will take on the Springfield Luck Horseshoes at Capaha Park in their home...
Cape Catfish home opener scheduled for June 3
At this time, the CDC said it believes adenovirus may be the cause for these reported cases,...
IDPH Update: Nine potential hepatitis cases reported in children since January
According to Cameron, in June, Atmos Energy Co. filed an application with the PSC seeking a...
AG Cameron’s Office of Rate saves Kentuckians $2.3 million in proposed natural gas rate increases
According to Gov. Pritzker, the National Conference of State Legislatures reports that up to 80...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill focusing on youth in foster care and mental health