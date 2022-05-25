Former KFVS General Manager Meagle passes away at 76

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former KFVS General Manager Howard Meagle, Jr., passed away earlier this month in Wisconsin.

Meagle, 76, served as KFVS General Manager from 1992-2001.

He was the fifth general manager of the station. He first joined KFVS in 1980 as manager of station operations.

He worked in that role until 1983 when he moved to Savannah, Georgia, then Greenville, North Carolina, before returning to Cape Girardeau.

Meagle met his wife, JoAnna (Chvala), in Cape Girardeau where they were married in 1983.

His broadcasting career took him to many locations around the United States including Virginia, California, Georgia, and Tennessee. Howard finished his television career in Memphis and starting teaching speech and broadcasting classes at local colleges.

Retiring in 2016, Howard and JoAnna moved to Tomahawk, Wisconsin where they lived until his death.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnna, children Annie, Kevin and daughter-in-law Natalie, his granddaughter, Julia, and sisters Helen Ann Faso and Estelle Krahel.

Howard did not want formal services. His family is creating a memory garden in Howard Meagle’s name.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.