Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: On & off showers, storms

On and off showers and storms will be the case today and for the next few days.
On and off showers and storms will be the case today and for the next few days.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - On and off showers and storms will be the case today and for the next few days.

Scattered showers and storms this morning can produce heavy downpours, lightning and isolated gusty winds.

Storms are not likely to reach severe limits.

As more energy arrives this afternoon, there is a better chance for strong to severe storms.

Damaging winds, hail and flooding will be the main concerns.

In addition to rain and storms, it will also be muggy and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms continue over the next few days, but should move east later on Friday.

Memorial Day weekend is looking dry, mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hezekiah Cain was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A pedestrian was hit by a train north of Carbondale on Tuesday afternoon, May 24.
Pedestrian hit by train north of Carbondale
The Missouri Department of Transportation said message boards will be in place along the route...
Drivers urged to use caution during 100-Mile Yard Sale this weekend
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Stormy & Warm Wednesday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms becoming likely starting tonight
A beautiful view of a farm in Oak Ridge, Mo.
First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms possible tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The forecast turns wet again, starting this evening