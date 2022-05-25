First Alert: On & off showers, storms

(KFVS) - On and off showers and storms will be the case today and for the next few days.

Scattered showers and storms this morning can produce heavy downpours, lightning and isolated gusty winds.

Storms are not likely to reach severe limits.

As more energy arrives this afternoon, there is a better chance for strong to severe storms.

Damaging winds, hail and flooding will be the main concerns.

In addition to rain and storms, it will also be muggy and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms continue over the next few days, but should move east later on Friday.

Memorial Day weekend is looking dry, mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 80s.

