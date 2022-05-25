Heartland Votes
Fatal crash in Madison Co., Ill. kills one

Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff says the sheriff’s office was called to the scene at 3:13...
Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff says the sheriff’s office was called to the scene at 3:13 p.m.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that a crash on Wednesday afternoon killed one person.

Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff says the sheriff’s office was called to the scene at 3:13 p.m.

A Madison Co. Sheriff’s car is controlling traffic at the scene and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area until the investigation concludes.

There are no other details yet available about the accident.

